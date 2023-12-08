The Night Agent season 2 spoilers: Amanda Warren signs on

Things are moving along quite efficiently when it comes to The Night Agent season 2 at Netflix; with that, we’re happy to share more casting news now!

According to a new report that is coming in right now via Deadline, you are going to be seeing Amanda Warren take on a major role in the upcoming chapter, which is meant to be reasonably self-contained following what we saw the first time around. Her character here is Catherine Weaver, described as “a veteran of the top-secret Night Action investigative program, who trains and oversees various Night Agents, including [Gabriel] Basso’s new recruit, Sutherland. Smart, private and determined, Catherine is a fierce defender of her agents, but finds it difficult to earn Peter’s trust when he struggles with betrayal issues from his experiences in Season 1.”

Obviously, a part of what makes this show special is its efforts to combine important personal stories with also action, thrills, and espionage. You’ve got some super-talented people behind the scenes here, and we’re sure that Netflix would love nothing more than to give this series the green light heading into 2024.

After all, consider this — they aren’t going to have more of Stranger Things for a rather long time, and they may also not have all that much when it comes to Wednesday. With this in mind, this is a streaming service that really does have to make the most of the other hits that they have. Despite not getting some huge deluge of promotion ahead of time, The Night Agent, quickly became one of the most-popular shows on the surface, due in part to its binge-worthy storytelling.

Rest assured, we imagine that this is far from the only headline-making news that we are probably going to get on the future in the weeks ahead.

