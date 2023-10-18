The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Where do things stand?

What is going on behind the scenes right now when it comes to The Night Agent season 2 over at Netflix? Well, there is a good bit to discuss when it comes to a progress report here!

Well, here is the good news that we can share at this moment: Things are already pretty far along behind the scenes, and we will see exactly where things are going when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA strike at the moment.

In a post on Twitter, executive producer Shawn Ryan confirmed a message from What’s On Netflix that the scripts were about halfway done at the time the WGA strike began and now, they are moving forward to polish everything off in the writers’ room. You can’t rush good stuff, and we certainly hope in the weeks to come that everything that be polished off a little bit further.

So when could we theoretically see new episodes on the aforementioned streaming service? While it is great to know that the scripts are pretty far along, at the same time you do want to be aware that filming can’t begin until the actors get some sort of fair deal. Even after that, The Night Agent is not one of those shows that will be rushed to air. It takes a lot of time to cultivate really good entertainment and at present, we do think it is better to have a patient approach here.

If this series manages to come back at any point either at the end of next year or early 2025, we will be pretty happy with that. We know that in general, a lot of Netflix shows tend to occupy the space of “it’s a marathon, not a sprint.” We do not anticipate there being any major change from that mantra right now.

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2?

Beyond just that, when do you think we are actually going to see it premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







