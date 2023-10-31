House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: November hopes

As we are inching closer to the month of November, where does that leave things when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2? Given that production is already done for the season, is there a chance that we could get some more news on its return soon?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that we’re taking a wait-and-see approach, though we certainly think that the folks at HBO are prioritizing this above almost anything else they have over the course of next year.

Here’s some of what we can say as of this writing: We are hoping that we’ll be able to get the Game of Thrones prequel back in the summer, especially since that has been promoted unofficially out there for a good while. The series is currently in post-production and with the WGA strike over, showrunner Ryan Condal can contribute in all capacities to ensuring that the series is as perfect as possible.

As for whether or not HBO is about to narrow down a return window more beyond summer, that remains to be seen. We do tend to think that House of the Dragon will be back around July, but there’s no real reason to reveal anything when it comes to November. Instead, we tend to think that it’s more likely that we hear something more in some early 2024 sizzle reel, or maybe something at the tail end of the year. They could announce a premiere month then, and perhaps then a date when we get into the spring. For the time being, that seems to make the most sense as we brace ourselves for a Dance of Dragons like no other. We expect the next batch of episodes to be more epic and expansive than anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

When do you think we are going to see House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

