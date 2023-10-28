House of the Dragon season 2 premiere will hit the ground running

We know that the obviously bad news in regards to House of the Dragon season 2 is that you will have to wait a while for it. Even though the latest batch of episodes is already done filming, there is a lengthy post-production window ahead. You can’t just render dragons overnight! The earliest that we anticipate the premiere arriving is in June or July of next year.

Now that we’ve said this, we are at least happy to reassure everyone out there that the producers have no intention of starting things off here slow. Not only will thus story prove to be intense, but it is going to waste almost no time delivering a near-constant sense of drama and stakes with the Dance of Dragons officially underway.

According to a report coming in from Uproxx, the title for the first episode is “A Son for a Son,” which is directly tied in to the shocking death at the end of season 1. We are certainly aware of the fact that you now have Alicent on one side and Rhaenyra on the other, and the stakes and the danger is only going to accelerate as we get further and further along into the story. Ultimately, how could you imagine it working differently at this point?

Now, we do expect the story to move rather quickly … but at the same time, it’s not going to speed through every single main event from the Fire & Blood source material. We know that the producers are going to allow you to savor in a lot of the biggest moments of the conflict, both in good and bad ways.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

