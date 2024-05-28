The Veil season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX, Hulu?

Following the season 1 finale this week, is there a chance at The Veil season 2 at some point down the road? What are the odds?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is simple: There has not been any indication that more is going to be coming. In a lot of places the Elisabeth Moss spy show has been labeled a limited series, so there may not be a particularly good chance that we see more of it down the road.

However, at the same time we do think it is worth noting that with writer Steven Knight in particular, he often tends to think far ahead with a lot of his shows. This means that he may have at least had an idea for a possible season 2, even if it never happens. He is an extremely busy and prolific writer, so doing another season of this show may not be the top order of business.

Also, we should go ahead and note here that Moss also has another priority coming up in the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is going to start filming later this year.

What are we ultimately getting at here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and make it rather simple — while there is a chance that we get to see another chapter of The Veil down the road, it is far from guaranteed. Even if we do have a chance to get more, we will probably be waiting an extremely long time to see it. How long? Think in terms of around 2026, give or take.

For the time being, our advice is to simply sit back and be grateful that we’ve had a chance to enjoy the show in its current form. There is, after all, not many opportunities to see a spy caper like this featuring both a big-name star and one of the best writers out there.

