Law & Order season 23 episode 5 return date: ‘Last Dance’

After what you see tonight, are you eager to learn the Law & Order season 23 episode 5 return date? Or, to get other insight on the story to come? As you probably would have predicted, there are a lot of things to look forward to here.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that you are going to see any of them in the next seven days. Given that we’ve had four consecutive episodes to kick off the season, it’s hard to be that mad, all things considered, that a hiatus is coming. Remember that the cast and crew started production much later than in the past due to the industry strikes, and they likely needed a little more time to get episodes filmed and put together in post. Also, remember that NBC wants to stretch the entire season until May, and that requires occasional breaks.

So what can we say about Law & Order season 23 episode 5? Well, the title here is “Last Dance.” There is no official synopsis out there for it, but this is going to be one that you could remember for years to come. It is going to be the last installment for longtime regular Sam Waterston after more than 400 episodes aboard the series. We’re grateful that he came back for the revival, but we also never anticipated that it would be a permanent thing for him for several years.

For those unaware, Waterston will eventually be replaced on the show by Tony Goldwyn, another fantastic actor with series chops. While the series will be different, it also will keep chugging along. That’s long been the way that Wolf Entertainment does their business, so we cannot say we are shocked here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

