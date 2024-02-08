Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 2/8/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Also, where do things stand with SVU and also Organized Crime?

Given that there have been three weeks of new installments for all of the shows in the franchise, we would understand if anyone out there thought that we were nearing a hiatus here. However, that is not actually the case! You are going to be seeing all of these shows back in the typical 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot and across the board, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to drama and also great character moments.

If you want to know more, absolutely we have you covered! Go ahead and take a look at what’s ahead for all three shows below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 4, “Unintended Consequences” – Shaw and Riley investigate a real estate agent’s murder; after they speak with prominent clients, an unexpected witness appears; Price and Maroun struggle to convince a jury of motive and face a difficult decision about their only witness.

(For those wondering, this is an episode that was originally supposed to air last week — obviously, things have been swapped around.)

SVU season 25 episode 4, “Duty to Report” – 02/08/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Chief McGrath’s daughter discloses a sexual assault, Benson must balance the intricacies of the investigation with McGrath’s impulsive actions. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 4, “The Last Supper” – 02/08/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Bell and the team must keep a witness and her family safe from Los Santos before she testifies. Carisi asks Stabler to back off the case to preserve the integrity of his undercover work. Stabler hosts a chaotic family dinner. TV-14

So what does the future hold?

Well, this is where we should probably share some of the bad news — there is a brief hiatus coming. That’s obviously not a fun thing after these shows spent so long off the air, but it also feels necessary. After all, just remember that production started late because of the industry strikes.

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to tonight’s Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

