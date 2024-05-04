Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: May 2024 update

With us now in May 2024, what more can we say moving into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 at Prime Video?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is rather simple: There should be news coming out about it soon before too long! The J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is coming out this year, and there is a good chance that this is the next high-profile release that Amazon has following The Boys coming out this summer. Odds are, you will see the show back this fall — and there is a chance that a premiere date does get announced in May.

Is it a guarantee? Far from it and yet, consider the fact that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finished filming a really long time ago. Because of this, we want to imagine that the new season is fairly close to the end of post-production. Prime Video may just be looking at this point for the best proper spot for the show on the schedule.

The stakes at this point are certainly astronomical, given that the end of season 1 painted a pretty clear picture about Sauron and from there, also gave us more of the origins of Mordor. Sure, there is a certain measure of Galadriel’s story that is known from Frodo’s journey so far in the future, but there is a lot that needs to be done from point A to point B. This means a chance for near-constant exploration, new characters, and also a good bit of conflict from start to finish.

Whenever a premiere date for season 2 is announced, there is an opportunity for a full trailer at some point a month or so after that. Given how much money has been put into this show, it is pretty fair to say that no expensive will be shared in getting the word out.

What do you most want to see moving into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back — there are a ton of other updates on the way.

