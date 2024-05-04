Ghosts season 4 premiere: Will we get cliffhanger resolution?

In the wake of the Ghosts season 3 finale, it certainly makes sense to have a number of questions. Take, for example, what is going to happen next to Isaac.

In the closing minutes of the season 3 finale, we saw the character kidnapped by Patience, who he had previously left in the dirt. It was a move first set up earlier this season, and it is also comes on the heels of him deciding not to marry Nigel.

So now that Isaac is in a certain degree of danger, how long is the show going to take to pay this off? Let’s just say that there won’t be an attempt to drag things out. Speaking on the matter to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Joe Port had to say:

Well, it’s a little bit different. This year, we know who’s missing. Last year, the cliffhanger was, like, who is missing? No one knew that Flower actually did not get sucked off and was missing. We’re going to quickly know that Isaac is missing and who took him [and], immediately, be able to put the wheels in motion to try to get him back right away.

It also appears as though there will be exploration into Patience at the start of the season … and will this come alongside a chance for Isaac to show remorse? We will have to wait and see on that.

As for a possible return for Donna…

Let’s just say that, at least for now, it appears as though the door is being left open for it to happen! Some could depend on the story surrounding Pete; another part could depend on Allegra Edwards, who is also a part of the final season of Upload over on Prime Video.

