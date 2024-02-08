Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6: Even more clues?

Next week on Hulu you’re going to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6, and there is so much to prepare for already!

After all, think about the end of episode 5, where we saw a couple of pretty important revelations. Take, for starters, the fact that Sunil and Imogene were being watched while wandering around in Malta, a sign that someone is tracking their every room. Meanwhile, there was also the discovery of that super-secret base on the ship. What in the world does that mean? Rest assured, we are very much excited to learn a little bit more here.

Now, why not share some other clues? If you head over to the official Instagram for the series now, you can see what is apparently a “clue” involving Imogene, Tripp, and Anna. All three of these characters are intriguing in that they grew up around each other. With that, it may be easy to assume that none of them have anything to do with what happened to Imogene’s mother — in other words, the central mystery at the heart of this show!

With all of that being said, we absolutely think that there is more going on here and we are curious to see a lot of that explored with these characters. At the very least, we know that Anna is going to do whatever she can for the sake of Collier Mills, and she has shown that already. Meanwhile, we also know that Tripp has been a part of some super-shady things already. Don’t we have to assume that something similar is going to be happening moving forward here?

Odds are, episode 6 will bring us at least one big reveal, while also raising questions to be answered down the line.

