Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7: Early teases!

As we get further into Death and Other Details season 1 on Hulu, it is inevitable that more questions will arise. What will the focus be of many of them? That’s what we are left to wonder, at least at the present moment.

What we have for you today is an early look at episode 7 titled “Memorable,” which is going to be coming up a week from Monday. This is going to be a critical installment for many reasons, with the biggest one being an opportunity to look at the past. Sometimes, this really is the best way to get answers on the future. For Imogene Scott in particular, we know that a significant chunk of her life has been defined by what happened to her mother, and we tend to think that she will stop at nothing to get a better sense of clarity on that very thing.

Without further ado now, isn’t it nice to know that Imogene will dig more into Rufus’ past on episode 7? Consider the synopsis below to be proof:

Imogene walks in Rufus’s shoes, revisiting the investigation into her mother’s murder eighteen years ago.

Over the course of this episode, we absolutely do think that there could be some more big reveals and surprises … though this doesn’t mean there will be complete closure. This is a ten-episode show! Because of this, not everything will be rushed along. The biggest mystery we do collectively have right now is the identity of a certain Viktor Sams, and we simply have to hope there are further answers to or at least clues coming. The more we get, the more excited we are going to be about how things end.

What are you most hoping to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7 at Disney+?

