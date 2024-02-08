Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A look back?

As you prepare to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 over on Apple TV+, let’s say this: There is a lot to prepare for!

After all, consider some of what we saw in the closing minutes of this past installment, as it seemed like we are finally going to learn more about what happened with Errol Mathis all the way back in 2011. After all, Daniel Hegarty seems to realize now that he is going to need to be fairly honest — after the DVD surfaced within the beehive, he has fewer options that he did previously. Things are about to get far more complicated than they have before.

Based on some of the photos that we are seeing for this upcoming episode (view here), it does appear like there is a reasonably good chance that we are going to be seeing a lot of flashbacks. Take, for example, Daniel with Errol outside of prison. Does this mean that this is the two of them in the midst of the case? It is possible.

If there is one thing that we hope is explained properly within this episode, it is simply this: Why there was ever a need to make Errol confess in the first place. We don’t believe he is guilty. Was Daniel covering up for one of his friends? Or, did he force this confession just because he felt pressure to do so? Was there just an inherent bias in the case from the start? We know that there is one episode after this one, and we may not get all of the answers. However, we do think it would be useful to get some steps in the right direction here.

