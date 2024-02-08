The White Lotus season 3: Jennifer Coolidge ‘sad’ to not return

As we anticipate a lot of news on The White Lotus season 3 over the next few months due to filming, there is a key omission.

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, there is one notable cast member not a part of things this go-around in Jennifer Coolidge. Her character of Tanya was killed off at the end of season 2, where she had officially lived every part of life anyone could — including death. This was a move that made some sense in the arc of the character per creator Mike White, but there is a sense of sadness to it as well. This is arguably the most iconic character on the show and clearly, Coolidge is bummed to not be continuing.

Speaking to The Today Show while promoting her upcoming Super Bowl pre-game show commercial, here is some of what the award-winning actress had to say:

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do. When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything … It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess.”

Obviously Jennifer loved playing this part, and we tend to think that location-wise, this is a really fun show to be a part of for filming. We did wonder for a while if White would just cast Coolidge as a different character but clearly, that’s not going to happen. We do still think that there’s a chance that she could make a cameo in a flashback or some other sequence; we don’t think the story of Tanya is done, even if it is just one person trying to get justice for her.

