The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Even more cast additions

As we wait for the start of The White Lotus season 3 production next month, we have even more news to report: There are further additions ahead for the cast!

So, who are we talking about here? Let’s go ahead and get into it! According to a report right now from Deadline, Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers), Nicholas Duvernay (Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living) and Arnas Fedaravičius of The Last Kingdom are the three latest additions to the Mike White created HBO series, which is going to be set in Thailand for this upcoming batch of episodes. There is not necessarily a lot that is confirmed about the story other than the presence of spirituality / religion as key themes. Would we love to know more? Sure, but at the same time that’s not exactly required to know that there is some fascinating stuff coming up. White himself has already noted that season 3 could be longer than what we’ve seen in the past, and there is a little bit to be intrigued about on the basis of that alone.

Now, the unfortunate news is having to sit here very well knowing that we are probably going to be stuck waiting until at least early 2025 to see the show back on the air. It would be absolutely wonderful if the series were to come back before then but, unfortunately, there is not a lot of evidence of that happening. It is going to take some time to film, and then even more time to piece together the story after the fact.

Still, good things come to those who wait, right? This is at least the mantra that we’re trying to hold firm to, at least for this particular moment in time.

