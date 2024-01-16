The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins, Gen V alum cast

As you prepare to see The White Lotus season 3 premiere on HBO in 2025, we have even more great news to share today!

Per a report from TVLine, Justified alum Walton Goggins is the latest familiar face being brought on board the Thailand-set story this time around. He is going to be joined here by the likes of Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Gen V alum Patrick Schwarzenegger (he is an alum given what happened to Golden Boy, right?) and Aimee Lou Wood. These names join a pretty outstanding group of performers so far, with Parker Posey and season 1 actress Natasha Rothwell being among the more well-known additions to the story.

All indications are that filming for the third season is going to be kicking off within the span of a few weeks. As for what we can say about the story, the biggest thing is that it’s going to be more expansive than anything that we have seen so far. At the time of the season 2 finale, creator Mike White had indicated that Eastern religion and spirituality were going to be key themes for the next chapter of the story; whether or not that is the case now remains to be seen.

As for the reason for the long wait between seasons, that has a lot to do with the industry strikes of last year plus also ensuring that you have the right filming location. Good things do come to those who wait, and the first two seasons of the series proved to be outstanding. Let’s just go ahead and hope that everything lives up to what we’ve had a chance to see so far.

In general, we just hope that the next chapter of this show is funny, dramatic, and even a little bizarre — these are the things that this show does best.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right now, including other insight all about what the future holds

What do you think about Walton Goggins being set to appear on The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







