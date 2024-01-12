The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Even more cast members!

The past several days have been great when it comes to learning about The White Lotus season 3 and its cast. Why stop now?

With this in mind, we’re pleased to share a little bit of further information. According to a new report from Deadline, Milos Bikovic (South Wind), Christian Friedel (The Zone of Interest), Morgana O’Reilly (Neighbours), Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris (The Arc) are also coming on board the next chapter, which is set in Thailand. Filming is going to be taking place throughout the early part of this year, and the expectation / hope is that new episodes are going to be airing when we get around to 2025. (Hopefully, earlier in the year rather than later.)

In true The White Lotus fashion, HBO is not saying a whole lot about the roles that different actors are going to be playing. In a lot of ways, it does feel like the construction of the story is similar — we are heading out to yet another luxury property and while there, you will have a chance to learn a lot about a wide array of interesting people. Many of them could be selfish and super-rich guests, and then you have the staff — some of whom will likely be played by local performers. Creator Mike White has already suggested that spirituality and religion is going to be a big part of the upcoming story, so obviously we are psyched to see that explored further!

We do wonder at this point if the entire cast has been confirmed, since we have heard SO many names already. For now, the only returning cast member is Natasha Rothwell, who we first saw back in season 1. We hope that Portia (seen above) could turn up, mostly because we still want some sort of justice for what happened to Tanya.

