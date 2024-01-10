The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: The Gilded Age star joins

Just in case you haven’t heard about enough big names joining The White Lotus season 3 this week, let’s add another to the list!

According to a new report that is coming in now courtesy of Deadline, you are going to see Carrie Coon of The Gilded Age and The Leftovers coming on board. Clearly, we are talking here about an HBO favorite, and we’re glad to see her coming on a show that can be occasionally more comedic than any other that we’ve seen her in as of late.

So far the network has not really revealed many details when it comes to what the next chapter of the show is going to look like, but there are at least a few assumptions that you can make as of right now. This season is going to once again consist of a number of super-wealthy people doing whatever they can in order to ensure that they can have the time of their lives at some sort of luxury hotel — with the setting this time around being Thailand. Over the course of it they could learn things about themselves — but there’s also probably some sort of terrible, shocking event that needs to be addressed. So far we’ve seen two characters die on the show, and we tend to think that on some level, another death is inevitable. Then again, could this be a case of false assumptions?

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that the plan is for the new season to premiere at some point in early 2025. We’d love to get news in an official capacity over the next few months but more than likely, the only thing we’re going to get there is tied to casting.

