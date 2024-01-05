The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Parker Posey, more cast

As we inch closer to The White Lotus season 3 starting up production next month, one thing feels clear: HBO and Mike White are assembling quite the cast!

There’s a chance you knew already that Natasha Rothwell would be returning to the show, possibly in the role of Belinda that she played back in season 1. Meanwhile, today the network indicated that Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong will also be coming on board. More names could presumably be still added, but this is a great list — several of these performers already have dedicated followings, whereas you also have some local talent. Remember that the third season is set in Thailand, so you need an element of believability here like you had back in the Sicily-set season 2.

Currently, the plan is for the series to premiere at some point in 2025. Here are two statements from the key players involved.

Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production, HBO & Max – “We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus.”

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) – “We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus.’ The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. ‘The White Lotus’ project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

