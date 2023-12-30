The White Lotus season 3: Who has read the scripts?

The White Lotus season 3 is one of our most-anticipated shows at present, even if it’s clear you will be waiting a long time to see it.

What can we say right now? The idea seems to be for HBO to bring it back in 2024, and there will be another totally-new setting in Thailand. To date, only one cast member has been confirmed, and it is someone who has been a part of the show before in Natasha Rothwell.

Our hope is that the actress is coming back as her season 1 character of Belinda, and also that she’s doing well despite how Tanya led her on in a really terrible way back in Hawaii. Speaking to People Magazine this month, Rothwell would not give much away, but did confirm that she has read the entirety of the upcoming story:

I’ve just finished the season 3 scripts, and I’m going to have to say White Lotus is going to give you a run for your money.

Our hope is that writer – director Mike White does not really do too much to deviate from what we’ve seen in the past, meaning that the premiere starts with a death and then after that, we see what leads up to it. What’s been so interesting about the first two seasons is that neither one of them was some straight-up murder … though the deaths did come about in nefarious ways. Tanya, for example, drowned while trying to escape people who wanted to kill her. Greg seemed to have plotted out the whole thing, and our hope is that someone gets justice for her in season 3. It may not be Belinda; we’d certainly be intrigued if it was Portia, but Haley Lu Richardson has yet to be announced as a returning cast member.

Related – See more news on The White Lotus right now, including some premiere date talk

What are you the most excited to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







