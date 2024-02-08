Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 run time: What’s ahead?

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 on AMC this weekend? It’s hard to blame you! We’re now four episodes into what has been an absolute stunner of a series, one with a great cast and a narrative that perfectly honors The Maltese Falcon. The only thing that is unfortunate is that there are only two left!

So, is there a silver lining in all of this? If there is, we’d consider it to be the fact that the network is at least allowing the producers plenty of time to tell the remainder of the story that they have left — let’s just say that they are not limiting themselves to a singular hour for what lies ahead.

Per the official guide, the first thing we should do is remind you that the Clive Owen drama is still airing at its normal time! There does not seem to be any special change brought up here by Super Bowl weekend. This is also an episode that will run for about 74 minutes, including commercials. Given that whatever happens here will carry over to the finale, this does make a certain amount of sense to expand the story.

Without further ado now, why not go ahead and dive further into what’s ahead? Check out the synopsis below…

Spade gets more than he bargained for when he questions his eccentric neighbors and learns more about the boy’s mysterious abilities. Teresa continues her investigation alone. Jean-Pierre faces his past and confronts Philippe.

If there is one person we are most worried about here, it has to be Teresa! While we know that she is incredibly smart, at the same time it does feel like she could be out of her depth in taking all of this on.

What are you most excited to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 at AMC this weekend?

