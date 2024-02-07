Blue Bloods season 14: A Donnie Wahlberg filming update

As so many of you may know at this point, we are just over a week away from seeing the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS. With that in mind, we are firmly in a position where we are happy to get whatever sort of update that we can.

Without further ado now, why not turn things over to Donnie Wahlberg? In case you are wondering how far into production the show is at the moment, he is more than happy to provide it. In a new post on Instagram, you can see the man behind Danny Reagan confirm that they are now a solid seven weeks into working on the new season. Our hope here is that we’re going to be seeing even more details pretty soon but behind Donnie here, it seems like all of your favorites are still around at family dinner. This pleases us greatly.

After all, consider this: We were pretty worried that with this being the final season, we would get some sort of huge change at the start similar to what happened when Linda died. (Also, we were worried that the producers would be forced to cut someone due to cost-cutting measures, even with the main performers taking pay cuts to keep things going.)

We don’t think personally that the function of family dinners here is going to be altogether different than it was in the past. After all, remember that the point of these has always been to ensure that there is some interplay between the Reagans as they all share some updates on their lives and their jobs. Also, this is the only time we really see the bulk of the cast in the same room together — save for a few exceptions here and there.

