Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, February 2

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is there a chance that we’re on the cusp of having the show back?

The first thing that we really should say here is quite simple: We tend to think that everyone out there is desperate to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back at this point. Think of how long the show has been off the air already. The biggest thing that we can hope for is that we do get a chance to see the story kick off soon and rest assured, it will be. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that it is happening tonight.

Instead, what we can tell you (in the event you have not heard already) is that the plan is for Blue Bloods to be coming back at you with new installments on Friday, February 16. We are going to be kicking off here with some big stuff! Not only is there a dramatic case at the center of the story, but also a chance to see more when of Dylan Walsh as the Mayor.

If you are interested in learning more, go ahead and see the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere synopsis below:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There will, rest assured, by plenty of other episodes after this, but this season is particularly bittersweet given the fact that we are in the midst of the show’s endgame. There are eighteen episodes in the final season and for now, the plan is for it to wrap up when we get around to the end of the year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

