Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/6/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see the series back, alongside both FBI: International and then FBI: Most Wanted?

Just like you would imagine, there are a handful of things to talk about in this piece … but we really should start by sharing an unfortunate reminder that all three of these shows remain off the air tonight. Luckily, the good news is that they will be back before too long! The plan is for the series to return with its typical lineup on February 13, and you don’t have to wait to see more of what lies ahead! Instead, you just need to check out the synopses for all three of the shows below…

FBI season 6 episode 1, “All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 1, “June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1, “Above & Beyond” – When a mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase (new series regular Shantel VanSanten). Also, Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, on the fifth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

How much of these shows are we getting?

As many of you may know at this point, we are going to get something in the 10-13 range. We know that it may stink to have to wait for more of a show that we all clearly enjoy, but we feel pretty hopeful, at least for now, that it will prove to be worthwhile.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

