FBI season 6 premiere promo: Another new case kicks off!

Are you ready to see the FBI season 6 premiere on CBS in less than a month, do you want to get a better sense of what’s next? Let’s just say that we are going to have a chance to see more of what you love, but of course with a new twist here and there.

Obviously, the folks at the network are still being somewhat careful when it comes to handing over a few more details about what the show is bringing to the table here. What we can say at the moment is quite simple — the team is going to be out doing their best to hunt down a phone and a target. However, it’s not going to be what they expect. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek that shows that a kid is in possession of the phone. Where do they go from here? Well, we’re sure that there is a lead or two that they will want to look at elsewhere.

Below, you can check out the full FBI season 6 premiere to get some other details all about what lies ahead — just in case you wanted to set the table further:

“All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, by the end of this episode, we do tend to think that we are going to get some sort of resolution to the case — but then also an update on where Scola is! Given that Nina Chase is a part of the Most Wanted team, the two are going to be quite busy.

