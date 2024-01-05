FBI season 6 premiere spoilers: Any big changes?

As many of you know at this point, the FBI season 6 premiere is going to be coming to CBS when we get around to Tuesday, February 13. Do you want to know a little bit more about it?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that “All the Rage” is the title for this hour and over the course of it, you are of course going to see an action-packed story! Isn’t what this show is all about? We’ve seen that time and time again and with that in mind, there’s no real reason for things to be any different now.

Of course, without further ado, this does feel like the perfect time to get into a personal angle, as well, for Scola. To get more all about that, remember to check out the FBI season 6 premiere synopsis:

“All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do anticipate that there are a lot of other updates coming up on Scola as a father throughout the season — and remember that with Nina now on Most Wanted, there is an easy pathway to crossovers here and there!

Do we anticipate a lot of them coming up? Not necessarily, and that is largely due to the fact that filming is going to be really busy this year due to some late start times.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI right now, including some more news when it comes to the story

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into the FBI season 6 premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







