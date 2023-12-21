FBI season 6 video: See cast in action ahead of premiere!

We recognize fully that we are going to be waiting until Tuesday, February 13 to see FBI season 6 back on CBS. The same goes for FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

With that being said, though, isn’t it nice to get a fun little look behind the scenes? Even though these three shows can be dark and incredibly serious at times, there is something so refreshing to see the cast let loose. If you head over to the official Instagram for the franchise, you can see an example of that as several cast members talk about being back on set and having a little bit of fun along the way.

Do we know that there are going to be a few changes here and there? Absolutely. Take, for starters, the fact that Alexa Davalos has left Most Wanted, and she will be replaced by Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase. So far, she’s been a big part of the flagship show. Meanwhile, we know that Heida Reed is leaving International at some point moving forward.

No matter the changes, we do tend to think that the core of the FBI franchise is going to remain the same — hyper-intense stories that also work at the same time to dive into the personal lives of some of the agents. This is a formula that has proven to work time and time again, and we have no real reason to think that it would be anything short of a massive success here, as well. We are stoked to dive into it and beyond just that, whatever could be coming beyond this upcoming season.

After all, isn’t it relatively fair at this point to assume that we are going to see more of all three shows? We tend to think so.

