Heida Reed leaving FBI: International during season 3; why?

There are more changes afoot across the greater Wolf Entertainment universe; Heida Reed is leaving FBI: International during season 3.

According to a report from TVLine, the Icelandic actress and Poldark alum will be leaving during the early part of the season. As for the reason why, a source claims to the publication that this is a creative decision — meaning not one prompted by the actress herself.

Still, in a lot of ways this exit is shocking given that Jamie Kellett was a foundational member of the FBI: International family, especially when it came to her relationship with Forrester. We did not anticipate this happening at any point in the near future.

Yet, this is just one of many additional changes being made across the greater Wolf world. Remember that Alexa Davalas is departing FBI: Most Wanted, where she will be replaced by Shantel VanSanten’s Nina Chase. Meanwhile, over on the One Chicago world we have seen the exits of Nick Gehlfuss and Jesse Lee Soffer already; meanwhile, Tracy Spiridakos, Alberto Rosende, and Kara Killmer are all departing soon. Law & Order has seen the exit of Jeffrey Donovan, whereas SVU is still reeling from Kelli Giddish’s departure as Amanda Rollins.

In the end, one of the biggest things that we’ve come to learn over time in general is that there isn’t that much job security when it comes to some of these shows. We just hope that when it comes to Kellett, her departure will still leave the door open for a potential return down the road. Given how close she was to members of the team, we can’t imagine that she would ever just take off and nobody would ever speak or hear from her again. Whenever that happens within the greater world, it is pretty darn frustrating.

What do you think about Heida Reed leaving FBI: International during season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

