FBI: International season 3 spoilers: Christina Wolfe joins

While you wait for FBI: International season 3 to premiere on CBS in the new year, there is another new addition to the ensemble!

According to a new report coming in from Variety, Christina Wolfe (The Ark) is being brought on board for a series-regular role in the drama. There aren’t too many other details that are revealed as of yet, but she will surface during the February 13 premiere.

In a lot of ways, it does make sense for FBI: International to add another person to the team, given that this show has operated with a pretty small cast despite having a lot of episodes and generating some good numbers. Wolfe’s addition could allow them to have a greater sense of variety when it comes to the stories that they tell and some individual spotlights along the way.

While we know that we’ve been waiting a long time to see the third season due in part to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we do not believe that there are going to be any sort of fundamental changes coming down the road. The main focal point of this series is going to be the same.

The only thing that we believe could be a little bit different? We’d be surprised if there are any crossovers this time around. Because of a compressed shooting schedule, the idea of finding the time to orchestrate something like that feels incredibly difficult to pull off.

For the time being, we look forward to some sort of promo hopefully surfacing when we get around to the new year — it may not reveal too much, but it will at least be a reminder the Forrester and company are on their way back!

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

