True Detective: Night Country episode 5: Is Navarro in danger?

As we prepare to see True Detective: Night Country episode 5 on HBO later this week, it definitely feels like danger is around every corner. While Danvers and Navarro have yet to find Raymond Clark, at the same time they’ve gotten some warnings: He’s out in the “Night Country” now.

So, what does this mean? That remains to be seen, but based on the promo alone, we certainly think that some people (Connelly in particular) don’t want any more digging to be done into the case and what is actually happening. This could mean that we are on the precipice of some pretty big problems if Danvers and Navarro both continue to pursue what they currently are at present.

With Navarro in particular, at this point we tend to believe that she’s not going to let this go, whether it be with Tsalal or with Annie K. She’s just lost her sister Julia and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that she is going to do everything in her power to get justice. That may mean going against orders.

So what does this mean? Well, moving into this episode, be prepared to see potentially Kali Reis’ character in trouble from her higher-ups — or, from whoever is responsible for the Tsalal attack in the first place. This is a situation that still seems fluid, and that’s without throwing everything with Annie K into the mix. There are so many things that are being juggled right now and for now, there’s no clear indication as to where things are going to go.

For now, the only thing we would say is this: Clearly, this show has no issue killing people off. While it is hard to imagine Navarro dying, at the same time we can’t rule it out.

