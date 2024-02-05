True Detective: Night Country episode 5 promo: Is the case closed?

Entering True Detective: Night Country episode 5 over on HBO, we know that there is more to be explored when it comes to this grand case. However, we’re not sure that Danvers and Navarro are going to have a chance to dive into it themselves!

Based on the latest promo that aired following Sunday night’s episode 4, it appears as though Ted Connelly is going to be making some sort of concentrated effort to ensure that the case is shut down. Is that because Danvers and Navarro are pushing connections between this and what happened with Annie K? That’s possible, and that does raise another important question: What is being hidden here? Is something being hidden?

Our hope here is that over the course of episode 5, we’re going to see what Jodie Foster and Kali Reis’ characters end up doing when the chips are down. What are they going to end up taking on? We imagine that there are a wide array of different challenges for them, and we are excited and nervous both to see where things are heading.

At this point, everything from the spirals to the frequent utterances of “she’s awake” are heading to a climactic point. We do tend to think that this episode is going to give us some answers and yet, at the same time leave the door open for a few more things in the finale.

As for why this season is only six episodes, we’ve taken it on before — yet, the simple answer remains that this is how much story there really was for this story. Also, Issa Lopez wanted the ability to direct all of the installments and have that ability to give her voice to the entirety of the story.

