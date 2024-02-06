Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: A Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts video

As you prepare to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3 on FX in just over 24 hours, do you want to hear more from the cast?

Well, we should start here by noting that one of the big themes of the show seems to be tied to the idea of friendship. Or, to be specific, the impact of losing friendship and some of the loneliness that can come along with that. Truman Capote’s actions are directly leading to his social downfall, but it also seems as though he relied on the Swans’ loneliness for some of his friendship in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

So despite all the tumultuous relationships happening on-screen, isn’t it nice to know that there are some genuine bonds behind the scenes? We tend to think so!

With that in mind, why not go ahead and her from both Naomi Watts and Tom Hollander? If you head over to this new video courtesy of Esquire, you can see a video that gives you a far better sense of how the two built a great relationship during filming, plus a handful of other fun tidbits.

Rest assured, you are going to see a lot of Watts as Babe Paley alongside Hollander’s Truman Capote moving forward. Over the course of the next new episode in particular, we are going to be seeing the show venturing to an entirely new time period — the 1960’s, shortly after the release of In Cold Blood. This is where Truman had a masquerade party that could have helped to make some of Swans the further talk of the town. Or, potentially give them even more problems. There isn’t a lot of middle ground here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, including what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Feud: Capote vs. the Swans moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







