Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3: More on Truman’s Ball

There are a few things that are going to be front and center entering Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3 over on FX. What’s the biggest one? Think in terms of the Black and White Ball, a masquerade ball that took place back in 1966. This was perhaps the biggest social flex of Truman Capote’s life, a chance for him to bring out a lot of the most influential people in the world and get them all together in the same place.

So, what did he actually get out of this? A chance to have his voice heard sure but, beyond that, a chance to simply feel love and attention — two things that he clearly craved.

In a new interview with CBS News, Tom Hollander (who plays Capote) had some pretty interesting comments about the entire occasion — namely, that he’s not even sure that his character had a great time attending his own event:

“Well, did he ever have a truly good time? I don’t know … I’m sure he had a massive adrenaline rush. And obviously, it was.”

Hollander also went on to explain some of the character’s vices and, beyond that, the impact that they had on his life:

“He was addicted to alcohol. He was also addicted to high society … It made him feel good, but it was not good for him. He should have been at his desk.”

Ultimately, these two addictions may be one of the reasons why he never published more than he did. Remember that Answered Prayers, the very story that caused the implosion of his entire social life, was never fully completed. You will at least see more of the path that led to this over the course of the rest of this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

