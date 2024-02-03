Feud: Capote vs. the Swans video: A look at episode 3 & beyond

Are you ready to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3 on FX already? If so, consider yourselves one of many! The show has been spectacular so far, especially since we have the foundation for everything that is poised to be coming up from there. There are absolutely going to be some stellar performances as we take a deeper dive into a brilliant but also distorted mind. Truman wanted nothing more than adulation, and he had no problem destroying others in order to get it.

Now, are some of his former friends going to destroy him? That is one of the questions that the rest of the series could raise…

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see an extended look at episode 3 plus the rest of the season, complete with a wide array of various plots and schemes. Just from looking at this alone, it is abundantly clear that we’re going to see a story all about revenge, as the Swans are going to do what they can to take everything away from Truman.

With that being said, is he simultaneously going to work to take some of it away from himself? It feels like a particularly fair thing to wonder at this point, as we see the man struggling to get his final book Answered Prayers together. We wonder if the blowback from his friends to the excerpt impacted his ability to finish it — or, if he ever would in the first place. Capote was a notoriously slow and meticulous writer; hence, why it took so long in order to finish In Cold Blood.

