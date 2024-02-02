Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3 run time, story

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans return with an incredible episode 3. It is another chance to dive into the world of some of these characters, albeit in a rather different way than before.

After all, if you have not seen the synopsis, it indicates strongly that we are jumping back after the events we saw in latter decades during the premiere: “In 1966, documentary filmmakers the Maysles brothers capture the events leading up to and following Truman’s iconic Black and White Ball.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

So what is the run time for episode 3 going to be? Well, based on current listings, the upcoming “Masquerade” is going to run a good hour and sixteen minutes, commercials included. Getting longer episodes this season may be the way things go, largely because FX has never put many limitations on Ryan Murphy programs. They are more than fine allowing these stories to go on for however long they feel like it is necessary.

What we hope that we get throughout this particular episode is mostly a chance to see Truman more at the peak of his powers. This is a guy who, at the time of this story, will be coming hot off the success of In Cold Blood. With that, he will probably have more power and influence than ever before, and the question here is what exactly he is going to do with it. We know that much of this is going to lead to Answered Prayers, his final book that he never actually finished. Still, we know that he did manage to both enrage people and burn a ton of bridges every step of the way.

Related – Learn more news on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, including Demi Moore talking about Ann Woodward

What are you most excited to see moving into Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming up here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







