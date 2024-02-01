Feud: Capote vs. the Swans video: Demi Moore on Ann Woodward

We’re two episodes in at this point into Feud: Capote vs. the Swans over on FX, so what have we had a chance to see so far? Well, there have been all sorts of interesting twists and turns, but at the center of many of them is, of course, the death of Ann Woodward.

Obviously, this is not a surprise to a lot of people out there familiar with the source material. This event came after Truman Capote released an excerpt from his unfinished work Answered Prayers, which led to chaos among all of his friend group. He found himself in social exile, and we don’t want to spoil what else is coming from here.

So, do you want to hear more from Demi Moore talking about this role? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see the actress appear on Good Morning America to break down the part further. While there are no major spoilers from the first two episodes in here, we do still think there’s a lot of interesting insight here!

It’s also important to note here that entering episode 3, we are probably going to be seeing more of Ann in some shape or form. Why? Well, Capote vs. the Swans is playing around heavily in time, and we’re going to flashback to the 1960’s heavily in the next installment. That will allow us to see more of the aftermath of In Cold Blood being published, which you can argue is mostly the author at the peak of his powers, where he is more successful and well-known than ever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

