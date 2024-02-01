Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3: The Black and White Ball

Next week on FX, you’re going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3. What more are we going to see?

At this point, it is probably clear that this show, in its entirety, is a pretty comprehensive look at a complicated world. We’ve been able to immerse ourselves in a lot of it already, and it is certainly are hope that as we move forward, we’ll continue to better understand why Truman Capote operates the way that he does — and how we got to the point that we did with that excerpt that changed everything for himself as well as the Swans. In order to do all of this, though, we may need to go back in time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

For a few more details, check out the Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 2 synopsis:

In 1966, documentary filmmakers, the Maysles brothers, capture the events leading up to and following Truman’s iconic Black and White Ball.

What is so important about this episode is that clearly, we are jumping back in time a good bit, given that a lot of what we saw in the first two episodes took place in the 1970’s. This episode will be set seemingly just after the publication of In Cold Blood and as a result of that, perhaps at the height of Truman’s fame. This was one of the most famous books of that decade, and it was also the last complete one he ever wrote.

So why go back here? It may be, at least in part, to further explain some of the social influence that he had! Also, it certainly opens the door to bring back Demi Moore as Ann Woodward, who died within the first two episodes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, including more thoughts on the premiere

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







