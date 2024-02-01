Feud: Capote vs. the Swans premiere: Death of Ann Woodward

The two-episode premiere of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans on FX tonight proved sensational, telling a layered story while covering a lot of ground and characters.

To us, though, perhaps one of the biggest surprises was seeing the series choose to say goodbye to a certain Ann Woodward as quickly as they did. Demi Moore was great in the role in a short period of time, and we suppose that there is a chance that we see more of her in flashbacks.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

While we cannot speak to the full accuracy of Woodward in real life versus the small screen, we can at least say this: The series stayed true to some of the finer points, including her death after ingesting cyanide. This came after some of Truman Capote’s work was published from the book meant to be Answered Prayers, which painted her in a terrible light with salacious accusations. One of Capote’s grander issues — and one he refused to acknowledge in the premiere — is the idea that after In Cold Blood, whatever he wrote could be interpreted as factual.

Even if Woodward’s death was quick within the series, you can easily argue that it was the catalyst for every major event after the fact. Many of Woodward’s friends a.k.a. the Swans made the decision to try and freeze out Truman from their lives entirely, even if some (see CZ) tried to at least maintain some contact. Meanwhile, some close to Capote, including Jack, did their part to try to encourage forgiveness, noting that he needed these bonds in order to survive.

The one thing Truman still lacks, at least through these first two episodes, is accountability. We shall have to see if and how that could change down the line.

Related – See more of what lies ahead on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

What did you think about the first two episodes of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







