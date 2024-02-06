The Irrational season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepare to see The Irrational season 1 episode 10 on NBC next week, we know there is a TON to prepare for! After all, there are only two episodes left, so doesn’t it feel clear that Alec’s journey is going to have a few new twists and turns at the center of it? That’s at least how we are perceiving things right now.

Unfortunately, leading up to tonight’s new episode of the series, the powers-that-be really did not do all that much to set the stage for what was coming. They did not share a synopsis and instead, all we had was the title of “Bombshell.” There are certainly several meanings that you could extrapolate from this alone.

One more thing that is probably clear? This installment is sure to carry over directly into the finale. While there are procedural elements to a show like The Irrational, they absolutely want to do whatever they can to keep you watching over the course of the entire year. After all, does anything else that they do within this context make sense? It’s hard to imagine that being the case.

Luckily, we do at least know already that a season 2 is coming for the series — isn’t it nice to not have to worry about that as we approach the ending?

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion on The Irrational season 2 from Jesse L. Martin

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 1 episode 10 over at NBC?

Have any huge theories for what lies ahead here? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







