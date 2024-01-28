The Irrational season 2: What does Jesse L. Martin know?

As many of you are aware at this point, The Irrational is going to be returning to NBC with a new episode on Monday night. For the sake of this article, though, we want to look far beyond that and towards the upcoming season 2!

For many weeks know, we’ve known that the show will be coming back for more beyond the upcoming season 1 episodes. There will be time to talk about a possible premiere date and/or the story, but what does star Jesse L. Martin know at the moment? Based on what he told Us Weekly recently, not all that much:

“I don’t know anything about it, and that’s on purpose — I don’t ask too much. I just trust that [the writers] are going to put us out there in the world in the best shape and form we could possibly be in … I’m just super grateful that we’re going to be there for season 2.”

We certainly think that it will be nice for The Irrational to actually be able to be out there for what could actually feel like more of a normal season. Remember that while the first season premiered this past fall, it was a part of a strike-adjusted lineup and the cast was not even able to do press for it. Things are going to be changing moving forward, and we also think the season 2 order allows the entire writing and producing team to cater the story more towards what a lot of fans out there enjoy. Absolutely, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to that and that alone!

Through the rest of this season, be prepared for a handful of new mysteries — but also a chance to learn a little more about Alec’s own past, as well.

