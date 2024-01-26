The Irrational season 1 episode 8: New ‘Scorched Earth’ details!

If you are like us, you have been waiting for a while to see The Irrational season 1 episode 8 arrive on NBC. Isn’t it crazy it’s almost here? Monday is going to bring the installment “Scorched Earth” to the table and with that, give us a good window into Alec’s past.

In a way, we think that this is valuable on a number of different levels. For starters, this is an opportunity in order to get a proper reintroduction to Jesse L. Martin’s character. Given the long period of time away, we do think that this is valuable! Beyond just that, it is also a chance to get the show back into a rhythm. We know that it is very much a procedural; however, we know that there are chances for there to be some sort of long-term stories introduced here, as well.

Below, you can check out the full The Irrational season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Alec takes a case involving a young burn victim and arson that forces him to confront some trauma from his past; Phoebe and Rizwan compete for an important research grant.

How many episodes are left?

To be frank, not many. This is only an eleven-episode season and because of that, we do at least think a few storylines are going to move quickly. However, at the same time they could build to some really interesting reveals! Because The Irrational does already have the comfort of a season 2 renewal, we at the very least don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just keep your concern reserved for some of the characters you are seeing on-screen. There will almost certainly be some serious danger awaiting all of them as we get a little bit closer to the endgame.

