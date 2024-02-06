AGT: Fantasy League: Musa Motha gets Golden Buzzer!

Who got the Golden Buzzers on tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode? Of course, these two acts have a ticket to the finale.

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and set the table here — these two acts are going to be joined by one person selected by the audience. These will join the three acts who advanced last week, and then the four Golden Buzzer recipients from the start of the season. This format at least gives a wide array of acts a chance to move forward, and some have even received a second opportunity.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and talk about the Golden Buzzer recipients further!

Musa Motha – The inspirational dancer managed to get the first buzzer of the night courtesy of Simon Cowell, not that this should come as a huge shock. We do think Simon loves his perseverance and his artistry — also, we do think there is value in having acts from some of the international arms of the franchise make it further here. Even of the flagship AGT this has become more of a global show, and we don’t mind given that the goal here should be to have the best quality of acts possible.

