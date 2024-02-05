AGT: Fantasy League video: Chapel Hart & ‘This Girl Likes Fords’

As you prepare to see tonight’s AGT: Fantasy League episode, why not see another preview now courtesy of Chapel Hart?

Many of you may know already that the trio delivered one of the most memorable auditions in the history of the franchise, and received Golden Buzzers from the entire panel as a result of that. They then were able to advance past the first round of the competition to here, where they are performing a different original song in “This Girl Likes Fords.” (You can watch the full performance now over here.)

If you have enjoyed Chapel Hart through the bulk of the competition so far, odds are you are going to love this. It does bring a lot of great harmonies and entertainment value that you have seen from them all season long. They are consummate entertainers and see more prepared and professional than almost any other act that you see in this category.

Even with all of this being said, there is still no guarantee that you are going to be seeing this group move on to the next round. Would we love to see it? Sure, but at the same time we recognize that nothing is altogether guaranteed. There is a really stacked lineup tonight, so some of it will depend on both the other acts as well as the preferences of the judges (there are two Golden Buzzers) as well as the audience.

As we have noted before, what you are going to see this whole season is one of the biggest flaws of all of the spin-off shows. What is America’s Got Talent as a franchise when the viewing public does not have any control over the results?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on AGT: Fantasy League right now, including a sneak peek about Shadow Ace

What do you think about Chapel Hart’s new AGT: Fantasy League performance?

Do you think there is a good chance we will see them move into the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







