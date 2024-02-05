True Detective: Night Country episode 5 to stream early; when?

If you were worried about True Detective: Night Country episode 5 airing directly against the Super Bowl this weekend, here’s a reason to not be. Based on the latest information that we have, we are going to be seeing the show in just a matter of days!

Per a report from TVLine, the penultimate episode of the season is going to be streaming on Max come Friday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern / 6:00 p.m. Pacific. It will also air on HBO proper in the typical Sunday timeslot. This is something that the network has done in the past to compensate for NFL competition, so we aren’t going to sit here and act as though it is suddenly a big game-changer here. It is mostly important to note if you don’t want to be spoiled on anything online — with this being the second-to-last installment of the season, there is a lot of great stuff to prepare for!

Just in case you want a few more details now all about what’s coming and you haven’t seen the synopsis already, take a look below:

“As Prior digs into the links between Tsalal and mining company Silver Sky, Navarro rescues Leah from a local protest that has turned violent. At a meeting with Silver Sky exec Kate McKitterick, Danvers balks when Connelly shares the official cause of the Tsalal men’s deaths – and gets a warning against pursuing the case any further. Later, Hank receives a quid pro quo offer.”

Given the recent death of Navarro’s sister Julia, we tend to think that she is going to do everything within her power to try and ensure justice is served. Whether or not she is able to is a completely different story with Connelly seemingly trying to shut down the case.

