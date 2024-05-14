Daredevil: Born Again premiere date narrowed down at Disney+

After months’ worth of speculation, it seems like Daredevil: Born Again is finally inching closer to a premiere date!

During their big upfront event today, the folks at Marvel and Disney+ indicated that March 2025 is when the Charlie Cox / Vincent D’Onofrio series is set to come out. This show is a successor-of-sorts to the Netflix series, though it’s a little too early to tell what the tonal similarities will be. That is clear is that there has been a number of changes behind the scenes since the project was first announced and for a ton of people, there has to be some pretty extreme pressure to ensure that this lives up to some of the hype.

Now, when it comes to the next chapter of the franchise, the biggest thing that we can say is quite simple: You are going to see a lot of violence, major questions about identity, plus some other fan favorites. Our hope is that a full trailer will be released later this year, and that this show can help to get Marvel back some of the fan support that they are desperately looking for at this point. The past twelve months have been an enormous struggle for the MCU, especially with The Marvels being arguably the biggest disappointment as a franchise that they’ve had a rather long time. On the TV side, Secret Invasion hardly lived up to the hype, with its finale in particular being openly ridiculed at times on social media.

For now, we’re hopeful that Charlie and Vincent will deliver the goods like they did to Netflix once upon a time — it’s going to ultimately be up to all of the material that is around them! Viewers will check out the premiere, but will they stay put the whole way through?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

