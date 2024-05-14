The Good Doctor season 7 episode 10: How will it end?

There is little reason to beat around the bush at this point — next week’s The Good Doctor season 7 episode 10 is the series finale. This is not a show we’re ready to see leave the air and yet, at the same time we also have no real choice. This was decided upon several months ago and while it was a surprise, clearly the folks at ABC think that they can make some more money elsewhere.

We’re not in the business of TV, so we won’t get too far into that — let’s just say that “Goodbye” is the title for this episode. Meanwhile, the latest The Good Doctor synopsis manages to better set the stage:

As the doctors consider their futures, they work together to solve one of the most important cases of their careers.

So will there be a happy conclusion to this story? Despite all of the bumps in the road for Shaun Murphy and some of the other doctors, we do still tend to think so. This has been from the start a series all about combating adversity and at this point, we don’t see a lot of evidence of that changing. Sure, Shaun and others are flawed, but we get the sense that they are all collectively working to be the best doctors that they can be. What Shaun in particular has learned over the years is that being a good doctor is about more than just diagnosing or operating. Instead, it is about being there for patients when they need it, and also learning in order to train the next generation to be their best, as well.

Selfishly, we also do want to see these characters end in a good spot, just in case we do end up seeing the series be revived down the road in some form.

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 10?

How do you think that the series finale is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

