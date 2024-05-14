FBI: International: Where is Luke Kleintank, Scott Forrester?

Where is Luke Kleintank on FBI: International season 3 tonight? If you are missing Scott Forrester, at this point, you are far from alone.

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that unfortunately, you are not going to be seeing the longtime cast member on the show tonight — heck, there’s a chance that you may never seen him again. It was announced that episode 11 this season is going to be the last one for Kleintank as a series regular, as the actor is looking to spend a little more time with his family.

So, what does this mean for the show? Well, tonight one of the main orders of business here is going to be finding a way to write out Scott — there was not any indication on this past episode that he was departing, which makes things all the more awkward. Meanwhile, moving forward you will see the writers try to figure out how to strike a good balance with the rest of the team. Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell is going to appear through the remaining episodes, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be returning for a fourth season. There is certainly a chance he is just helping to fill a void for the time being.

While Kleintank is certainly making the best choice for himself (family always comes first), make no mistake that this show is going to miss him. He was a more than capable lead, and his departure does continue somewhat of a revolving door with this arm of the franchise. After all, Heida Reed also departed at the start of the season. This is all a reminder that these shows are hard to do, especially when you are shooting often far away from friends and family.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

