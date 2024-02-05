The Big Door Prize season 2 premiere date, schedule revealed

Today, Apple TV+ revealed some news released to The Big Door Prize season 2 that we’ve been waiting to have a long time: A premiere date!

Per the streaming service, you are going to see the first two episodes of the dramedy on Wednesday, April 24. The rest of the episodes will air weekly, leading into the season 2 finale in mid-June. The first season gave us a huge cliffhanger as it was pretty darn clear that we were going to be seeing the Morpho machine enter the “next phase.” What is that? Well, that remains to be seen, but we do think that there is going to be a ton of drama and major events all across the board.

Want a few more details about the story? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form, and new questions are asked. Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials, and about the Morpho itself.

We do tend to think that the first season of The Big Door Prize was one of the most underrated shows of last year, as we had a lot of meaningful stories and certainly potential for so much more. We just hope that a lot of viewers do have a chance to check out what’s next, and soon!

