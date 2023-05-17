The Big Door Prize season 1 finale: Morpho machine’s next stage

Today, Apple TV+ delivered The Big Door Prize season 1 finale, and we absolutely think it proved entertaining. It also set up a doozy of a cliffhanger for everyone wondering a little bit about the future.

So what can we say as of right now? Well, the lights came back on in the closing minutes for the Morpho machine, alongside a message that everything is entering the next stage. What does that mean? Through season 1, the machine offered a destiny of sorts for many characters, but it’s always been assumed that there is some sort of larger plan at play here. That then brings us to Hana, who was literally glowing in the closing seconds with those spots all over her back.

Obviously, Hana may have more to share beyond what we have learned so far, and this signals another revolution of change is coming to the community. This is also a sign of tremendous guts on the part of the writers, who were confident enough in the show’s future that they were okay to deliver an ending like this. After all, there was no guarantee that the show would work, or that it would get more episodes down the road! Luckily, it did and you can assume that we will get some more answers on this in due time.

So while we do have this cliffhanger, we can feel some measure of solace that there are some blossoming relations and some people feeling fulfilled … or temporarily so? That’s the crazy thing about this ending, as it makes it that a lot of outcomes are now very much up in the air. How much can you count on anything, and how much credit do you even want to give the Morpho machine?

