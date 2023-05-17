The Big Door Prize season 2 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Following the big season 1 finale today on Apple TV+, what more can we say when it comes to The Big Door Prize season 2? We know that there are a handful of things to discuss here.

First and foremost, let’s make the following clear: We are going to get another batch of episodes at the streaming service down the road. That is something that is very much clear and now, we have to sit back and wonder when the show is going to be back.

Of course, on paper the easy answer is that we are going to be seeing more at some point next year. A lot of streaming services like to deliver new seasons a good 12-15 months after the last one, and that makes summer 2024 the most realistic return window for the show.

If there is one mitigating factor here within the show’s return, it is something that a lot of people are probably quite familiar with already in the writers’ strike. We know already that this has put a significant hamper on the entire entertainment industry, as it makes so many premiere-date and production windows very much unclear. At the moment, we tend to think it is pretty hard to estimate when this strike is going to be over. We obviously hope that it will be rather soon, but how can you sit back and say, at least for now, that anything is altogether guaranteed? The rather simple (and rather frank) answer here is that, simply, you can’t.

Let’s just hope the second season is just as engaging as the first! Also, let’s hope that these next few months allow more people to get invested into this show. It does seem like this is one of those series that still has potential to grow so much more beyond the audience it currently has.

