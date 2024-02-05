Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: An interesting Millie Gibson tease

As we wait for the Doctor Who season 14 premiere on BBC One this May, we know that there are going to be questions aplenty.

What’s a big one? Well, that is rather simple — the idea that we could be seeing Millie Gibson leave the show at some point in season 15. Or, at the very least, she may not be around full time.

In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine per the Radio Times, here is some of what the current companion had to say about season 14 and beyond:

“I think the sixties episode will blow people away. I think that’s my favourite personally. It’s a really cool episode with cool costumes. Any of the era episodes are always pretty iconic, aren’t they? … It’s good because it’s usually only the companions that get new costumes but that season, the Doctor changes his outfit as well. I’m always blown away by the make-up team and the costume team, they’re so good … I love Ruby’s season two look as well. I’m so lucky.”

For those who are unfamiliar here, the “season two” tease is a reference to season 14, as the series is rebooting how they are referring to seasons at this point in the run. That’s something that we’re still confused about, but we are glad to at least know that Millie isn’t just gone in a blink moving into season 15. We want to see her chemistry with Ncuti Gatwa and her story play out over time! Is that too much to ask? We don’t tend to think so!

The sixties episode of season 14 is the one that we’re also personally the most excited for, at least based on what we have seen so far in the previews. At the core of this show is going to be imagination, and we are excited to see that stoked in the near future.

